Kansas City Chiefs Cut Rookie Quarterback Shea Patterson

Shea Patterson’s time with the Kansas City Chiefs is officially over.

The Chiefs signed the quarterback as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan, and he’s already off of the team before playing a single snap in practice, according to Field Yates. He was waived Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Chiefs have waived former Michigan QB Shea Patterson, per source. He was signed as an undrafted free agent this year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 10, 2020

Shea Patterson’s football career will forever be such a mind-boggling situation for me. It doesn’t make sense at all.

He was insanely hyped coming out of high school when he went to Ole Miss. Patterson was viewed as the next surefire quarterback prospect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on May 27, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

He bounced out of Ole Miss, landed at Michigan with Jim Harbaugh, played reasonably well but never came close to meeting the expectations placed on him.

Foolishly, I honestly thought Patterson was going to be a star when he was at Ole Miss. He was athletic, had a solid arm and he seemed to be the perfect player for the way the game was evolving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on Sep 7, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

Instead, he never won a huge football game during his career, and his time with the Chiefs is over before it even really got started.

Will Patterson get another shot in the NFL? Honestly, I doubt it. When you get cut before camp even starts, you know things aren’t going well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on Apr 25, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT

It’s too bad. I thought Patterson would ball out in college and would absolutely play in the NFL. Clearly, I was very wrong.