REPORT: MAC Football Teams Will Lose More Than $10.5 Million After The Big 10 Cancels Non-Conference Games

MAC football teams will reportedly lose a shocking amount of money this upcoming season.

According to USA Today, the Big 10 canceling non-conference games during the coronavirus pandemic will cost MAC teams at least $10.5 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In total, the Big 10 would have paid out more than $22 million in non-conference games.

It’s honestly hard to put into words how badly these canceled non-conference games are going to impact the athletic departments of Group of Five schools.

Smaller FBS teams depend on those games to earn money. Those non-conference games against major opponents result in huge paydays.

Smaller schools don’t have monster TV contracts that they can cash in on and they don’t sell out 100,000+ seat stadiums.

So, they depend on money games where they get paid to play a P5 team, are almost guaranteed to lose but they get a big check that funds the department.

Now that money isn’t rolling in anymore. It’s an ugly situation, and it’s only going to get uglier as more and more teams cancel games.

I honestly have no idea how they’re going to rebound, but it sounds like MAC teams are in huge trouble.