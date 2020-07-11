SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says ‘We Are Running Out Of Time’ To Save Football

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sounds incredibly concerned about the future of the college football season.

As we continue to wage war against coronavirus, the Big 10 and PAC-12 have already canceled all non-conference games, and there’s serious reasons to believe the season is in big trouble. Well, you can add the man running the SEC to the list of people concerned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We are running out of time to correct and get things right,” Sankey said during a Saturday interview on “Marty & McGee” on ESPN radio.

He also added that the concern surrounding America’s favorite sport is “high to very high.” You can read his full quotes in the tweet below.

I wish I could sit here and disagree with Sankey. I wish I could sit here and tell you all that everything is going to be okay.

I wish I could paint a picture of optimism and hope. However, that’s all it’d be. It’d be nothing more than false hope at this point in time.

Sankey is 100% correct. We’re not just running out of time. We might already have passed the point of saving the season.

Turn on a TV, look around you, open your eyes and realize what’s happening in the world of college football. It’s an unmitigated disaster right now.

I’ve been one of the most vocal supporters of football happening, and I really truly want it to. Having said that, what signs do we have that the season will occur? Do we have any at all?

Say a prayer because we’re going to need all the help we can get to save the 2020 season. Things aren’t looking good at all.