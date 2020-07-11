UFC 251 Is Saturday Night With Kamaru Usman And Jorge Masvidal At The Top Of The Card

UFC 251 is tonight, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what we get.

This card for Fight Island might only be the most stacked card that I've ever seen, and it's headlined by Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal took this fight on just a few days notice! The dude is going to show up and show out after just chilling a few days ago.

As if the card wasn’t already insane, the fact Dana White got Jorge Masvidal to step into the octagon to open Fight Island in Abu Dhabi is nothing short of incredible.

Will Masvidal walk out of the cage with a victory? Most experts seem to think this is Usman’s fight to win, but Masvidal is a legit monster.

When he’s rolling, he just decimates other humans. Never forget that he ended Ben Askren, who I’m a big fan of, in a matter of seconds.

On top of Masvidal and Usman fighting, the entire lineup is just absurd. Personally, I’m super jacked to see Rose Namajunas fight Jessica Andrade and for Paige VanZant to make her highly-anticipated return against Amanda Ribas.

It’s been way too damn long since VanZant was in the octagon, and she’s officially back for the last fight on her deal.

It’s going to be a hell of a time. That much is for sure!

You can get the fight on ESPN+ PPV, and the main card starts at 10:00 EST. I can’t wait!