FBS Teams Might Be Allowed To Count Multiple FCS Wins Towards Bowl Eligibility

FBS teams might be allowed to count multiple wins against FCS schools towards bowl eligibility this upcoming football season.

According to Bryan Fischer, NCAA Football Oversight Committee is recommending that two wins against FCS teams should count towards bowl eligibility. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The recommendation comes as college football has been rocked by coronavirus, and nobody knows what schedules will look like in the fall.

Source: NCAA Football Oversight Committee is recommending a waiver to allow teams to count two wins over FCS teams toward bowl eligibility this season. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) July 10, 2020

This is a necessary and smart move by the NCAA. While I generally drag Power Five teams for playing FCS schools, we might not have much of a choice right now.

The Big 10 and PAC-12 have already canceled all non-conference games, and you can bet more conferences will do the same.

With so much uncertainty in the sport of college football, schedules have to have maximum flexibility.

Would I support P5 teams playing FCS squads during a normal year? Absolutely not. No chance in hell, but I’ll take whatever I can get at this point.

If that means we play FCS schools just to fill out the schedule, then so be it. It’s much better than nothing at all.

“It’s below 50% right now [on whether a college football season is played]. … College football is in peril right now.” —@finebaum pic.twitter.com/js3XhmaPSL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2020

We’ll see what happens in the fall, but playing against FCS schools seems like a smart move given all that’s happening.