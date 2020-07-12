Jacksonville Jaguars Cap Stadium Capacity At 25% During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Jacksonville Jaguars won’t have a full stadium during the 2020 season.

According to Adam Schefter, the team has decided to cap capacity at TIAA Bank Field at only 25% for the upcoming season during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jaguars announced that, in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social-distancing guidelines, @TIAABankField will seat approximately 25% of its capacity at each home game this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 10, 2020

Honestly, I think believing 25% of the stadium will be full is insanely optimistic. There’s damn near no chance that happens in my humble opinion.

The Ravens already capped capacity at 14,000 during the pandemic, and that might even be too optimistic. Does anyone really think fans are going to be allowed at games?

The answer to that should be a very firm no. Unless things change in a big way by September, I think there’s a high chance we see NFL games happening without crowds in 2020.

Maybe I’m being too pessimistic, but I just don’t see how stadiums are going to be packed in the fall. I hope like hell I’m wrong, but it seems like that’s the direction we’re trending.

I can promise you that the Jaguars won’t be the last team to make this kind of call. No chance at all they’re the only NFL team making this decision going forward.

Get used to stadiums clamping down on capacity because it’s going to happen everywhere.