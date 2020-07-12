LeBron James Tweets ‘#FreeWOJ’ In Support Of Suspended ESPN Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wants Adrian Wojnarowski’s suspension lifted.

Woj was suspended by ESPN after he responded to an email from Senator Josh Hawley about China and the NBA with “F**k you.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Now, LeBron wants ESPN to reverse the decision. He tweeted Sunday night “#FreeWOJ!!” in support of the famous NBA reporter.

Of all the hills for LeBron to stand and fight on, I’m not sure this one makes much sense at all. ESPN is a sports network, and president Jimmy Pitaro has made that clear.

The days of John Skipper and politics oozing out of everywhere are over for ESPN. Woj told an elected government official “F**k you” over email. He had to be punished.

If @NBA is going to put social cause statements on uniforms, why not “Support our Troops” or “Back the Blue”? Or given how much $$ @nba makes in #China, how about “Free Hong Kong”! Today I wrote to Adam Silver to ask for answers pic.twitter.com/PthYR4OxmE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Why doesn’t LeBron James use his gigantic platform to lend a voice to the voiceless? Why doesn’t he use his Twitter to tweet about how China is a communist dictatorship? How about tweeting about Uighurs in China?

Does LeBron James not care about freedom and equality?

ESPN made the right call. Woj didn’t need to be fired, but a message had to be sent. Suspending him for his moronic email should get the job done. LeBron James can feel free to sit this one out.