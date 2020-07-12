Maryland Suspends Football Workouts After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Maryland has suspended all football activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Terrapins suspended voluntary workouts after nine individuals associated with the program tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Maryland has temporarily suspended voluntary, individual training for the football program, after nine members of the team/staff (of 185 members tested) tested positive for COVID-19. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 11, 2020

Another day goes by, and we have more bad coronavirus news. It just never ends when it comes to the virus‘ impact on the world of sports.

Maryland is just the latest program to join a long list of teams that have suspended workouts because of coronavirus.

If you’re not seriously concerned about the season happening, then you’re just not paying attention. It’s that simple.

A month ago, it looked like everything was more or less going to be fine. Now, we’re burning down to the ground. It’s not good, folks.

Hopefully, the Terrapins are able to get back to work sooner than later. If not, the program could be in big trouble.