POLL: 88.8% Of People Expect Coronavirus To Impact The Football Season

The vast majority of people think coronavirus will have a huge impact on the upcoming football season.

As you all know, I've been running weekly polls about whether or not the virus will impact the season. The latest results weren't good.

Of the 7,420 voters, 88.8% of people voted that the virus will impact the season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2020

For contrast, at the end of May, less than 50% of people though the virus would impact the upcoming season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

At this point, I’m not sure how anybody could argue there won’t be a huge impact from coronavirus on the college football season.

The Big 10 and PAC-12 have both already canned non-conference games, and that’s probably just the beginning.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season:https://t.co/KLjc4mA47h — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) July 9, 2020

As I pointed out above, it’s wild that at the end of May most people were feeling just fine. Now, it’s July 12, and confidence has plummeted.

People should be very nervous about the next couple weeks. If things head south in a big way, then the conversation is going to shift to whether we have a season at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

I wish I had better news for everyone, but 2020 isn’t exactly full of optimism. In fact, it’s full of pessimism, and for good reason.

