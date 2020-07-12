Two Texas Police Officers Ambushed, Shot Dead Investigating Routine Call

Two police officers from McAllen, Texas are dead after reportedly being ambushed and shot during a routine domestic investigation Saturday.

In a news conference, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the two officers as Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39, The Monitor reported.

Garza had served for over eight years while his partner, Chavez, had been on the force for over two years. The alleged killer, Audon Ignacio Camarillo, 23, died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. (RELATED: These Are The Police Officers Shot During The Riots)

Rodriguez told reporters that the officers were investigating an assault complaint in the city at around 3:30 p.m. While attempting to investigate the disturbance, Camarillo allegedly ambushed them and began shooting.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Saturday, tweeting: “Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community. I’ve spoke with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas.”

“They were doing their job,” Rodriguez said, according to The Monitor. “That is what they were supposed to do. The person was a suspect of the incident, met our officers at the door, and shot at both officers. Both officers suffered fatal wounds, they have both passed away as a result.” (RELATED: ‘Unprecedented Tragedy’: Two Police Officers Reportedly Shot, Killed In Honolulu)

Rodriguez did not elaborate about the domestic disturbance but said the attack against the officers occurred quickly.

“The next few days for us, moving forward as well, will be very, very difficult, for ourselves at the department and at the city of McAllen, but our strength will get us through,” Rodriguez said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted out a message of condolence and support Sunday, saying, “The hearts of every Texan are broken tonight as two of our finest in the #CityofMcAllen Police Department have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The demonstrations and rioting occurring since the death of George Floyd have focused on alleged police brutality, with some suggesting local police forces should be abolished or defunded.