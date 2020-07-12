US

Two Texas Police Officers Ambushed, Shot Dead Investigating Routine Call

Stephen Lam/Getty Images

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Two police officers from McAllen, Texas are dead after reportedly being ambushed and shot during a routine domestic investigation Saturday.

In a news conference, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the two officers as Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39, The Monitor reported.

US President Donald Trump(C) greets a policeman with Border Patrol agents,and military after his visit to US Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, on January 10, 2019. - Trump traveled to the US-Mexico border as part of his all-out offensive to build a wall, a day after he stormed out of negotiations when Democratic opponents refused to agree to fund the project in exchange for an end to a painful government shutdown. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump(C) greets a policeman with Border Patrol agents,and military after his visit to US Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2019. – (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Garza had served for over eight years while his partner, Chavez, had been on the force for over two years. The alleged killer, Audon Ignacio Camarillo, 23, died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. (RELATED: These Are The Police Officers Shot During The Riots)

Rodriguez told reporters that the officers were investigating an assault complaint in the city at around 3:30 p.m. While attempting to investigate the disturbance, Camarillo allegedly ambushed them and began shooting.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Saturday, tweeting: “Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community. I’ve spoke with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas.”

“They were doing their job,” Rodriguez said, according to The Monitor. “That is what they were supposed to do. The person was a suspect of the incident, met our officers at the door, and shot at both officers. Both officers suffered fatal wounds, they have both passed away as a result.” (RELATED: ‘Unprecedented Tragedy’: Two Police Officers Reportedly Shot, Killed In Honolulu)

Rodriguez did not elaborate about the domestic disturbance but said the attack against the officers occurred quickly.

US First Lady Melania Trump poses with McAllen city police during a visit to the Luthern Social Services of the South's Upbring New Hope Children Center in McAllen, Texas on June 21, 2018. - First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to the US-Mexican border on Thursday, June 21, 2018 as her husband's administration seeks to quell a firestorm over migrant family separations. President Donald Trump first announced the trip by his wife, who will tour a non-profit social services center for migrant children, as well as a customs and border patrol processing center, according to a statement from her office. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US First Lady Melania Trump poses with McAllen city police during a visit to the Luthern Social Services of the South’s Upbring New Hope Children Center in McAllen, Texas on June 21, 2018. – Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“The next few days for us, moving forward as well, will be very, very difficult, for ourselves at the department and at the city of McAllen, but our strength will get us through,” Rodriguez said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted out a message of condolence and support Sunday, saying, “The hearts of every Texan are broken tonight as two of our finest in the #CityofMcAllen Police Department have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The demonstrations and rioting occurring since the death of George Floyd have focused on alleged police brutality, with some suggesting local police forces should be abolished or defunded. The Minneapolis city council voted unanimously to abolish its police department.

 