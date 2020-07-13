Atlanta Braves Won’t Change The Team’s Name, Will Evaluate The Chopping Motion From Fans

The Atlanta Braves won’t be changing their team name anytime soon.

According to an email released by Paul Lukas, the MLB team told season-ticket holders that the name is "not under consideration."

However, the famous chopping motion done by fans is being looked at, according to the same email. You can read the whole email below.

Letter sent to Braves season ticketholders says team name will not be changing, chop is “one of the many issues that we are working through.” (Full letter: https://t.co/nDojeh00Rm) (h/t Marty Buccafusco) pic.twitter.com/dpmUCFDtSB — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 12, 2020

First off, props to the Braves for being crystal clear that the team name isn’t going to get changed. Given the fact the Redskins will soon be a thing of the past, it’s reasonable to assume more Native American names will follow.

However, I don’t see how anyone could possibly find being called the ‘Braves’ offensive. If anything, it’s a great compliment.

The Braves shouldn’t bow to the mob, and it looks like they won’t.

Having said that, the chop is being reviewed. As the team pointed out in the email, it was made famous when Deion Sanders played for the Braves.

It’s not racist at all. Thinking that making a chopping motion is racist is something straight out of a “South Park” episode.

While I fully expect more teams throughout sports to make changes, it sounds like the Braves are standing their ground. Good for them. There’s no need to overreact and immediately cave to the mob.