‘I Will Never Forget This’: Brad Paisley Thanks Fans During Drive-In Concert Amid Pandemic

Brad Paisley had nothing but praise for his fans who came out during one of several drive-in concerts on his schedule due to the pandemic.

"I will never forget this hopefully once-in-a-lifetime thing," the 47-year-old singer shared at the end of his concert, per the Indy Star in a pice published Monday.

Brad Paisley kicks off drive-in concert series in St. Louis https://t.co/ZEr49AE3EK — KMOV (@KMOV) July 11, 2020

Due to the coronavirus, Paisley and his band members performed a concert in the Ruoff Music Center parking lot in Noblesville, Indiana.

Attendees at the show described the set up as a tailgate environment without leaving the parking lot.

According to the report:

Three parking spaces were devoted to each party of attendees: one space for the vehicle, one space for tailgating/watching the show and one buffer space for social distancing. About 1,000 vehicles, each restricted to a maximum of four occupants each, rolled in once the gates opened at 5:30 p.m.

The “Remind Me” hitmaker also performed drive-in shows over the weekend in St. Louis and Nashville.

At one of the shows, Paisley remarked about doing music in 2020 due to coronavirus, according to The Tennessean.

“This is how you do music in 2020, folks,” the country superstar shared.

At one point during the night’s performance, the “Whiskey Lullaby” hitmaker told the crowd to “honk your horn or something” in lieu of clapping or singing along.

“We never expected to be in this parking lot,” he added. “Thank you so much for giving us this memory tonight, everybody. I hope we’ve given you a memory. We’re gonna get through this.”

During the same concert he joked about how, “We have had many a person tell me that they conceived their child after my concert, somewhere. I don’t think it’s ever happened during. We know what you’re doing on the back row, right now!”