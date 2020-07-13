Brit Hume Mocks Democrats For ‘Getting On The Fainting Couch’ Over Stone Commutation

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume mocked Democrats for their exaggerated response to President Donald Trump’s decision to commute Roger Stone’s sentence.

Hume told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that what he had observed as critics complained about the Stone commutation was a “staggering case of memory loss on the part of Democrats and other critics.” (RELATED: Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Prison Sentence)

WATCH:

“Remember, Bret, this was not a pardon. He stands convicted and remains convicted,” Hume began before pivoting to mention a couple of pardons issued by former President Bill Clinton.

“One thinks back, it wasn’t too many administrations ago, that Bill Clinton issued a series of pardons that appalled a lot of people — the most notable among them was the fugitive financier Marc Rich and that became so notorious that Clinton himself said later it wasn’t worth it. It looked for all the world like a payoff because Rich’s wife had given tons of money to the Democrats and Clinton’s campaigns.”

Hume brought up another Clinton pardon issued to a woman named Susan McDougal who went to jail after she failed to answer questions during the Whitewater investigation. “He later pardoned her and later held her up as a hero,” Hume added.

“While the Democrats are getting on the fainting couch — with Pelosi leading them — and talking about staggering corruption and national security implications from this commutation, it seems that what they need to do is consult their own record books and remember what has gone before them,” Hume concluded. “We seem to be living in an age of extraordinary exaggeration.”