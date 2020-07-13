Lisa Marie Presley ‘Beyond Devastated’ After Son Benjamin Keough Dies At 27

Lisa Marie Presley is “beyond devastated” following the death of her son, Benjamin Keough, her rep explained. He was 27.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” the 52-year-old actress’ rep Roger Widynowski told People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“She adored that boy,” Widynowski added. “He was the love of her life.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

It comes following news that Elvis Presley’s grandson died of an apparent suicide over the weekend, per TMZ.

Law enforcement told the outlet that Benjamin died Sunday from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In one of Presley’s latest posts on social media, she shared a snap of Benjamin along with her three other children.

She captioned the sweet post, “Mama Lion with cubs.”

Presley shared Benjamin with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, along with daughter, Riley. The actress also has twin daughters Finley and Harper whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.