Gov Newsom Rolls Back California Reopening Plans As COVID Cases Spike, Closes Bars And Restaurants

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he will roll back plans to reopen businesses in the state following a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases.
Newsom announced on Twitter Monday that he has is moving to close indoor operations for restaurants, movie theaters, zoos, and bars, among other businesses.
“We’re going back into modification mode of our original stay at home order,” Newsom said in a statement. “This continues to be a deadly disease.” (RELATED: Gov Newsom Reveals 6 Things He Wants To See Before California Reopens After Virus Lockdown)In addition to restaurants and bars, Newsom also said that churches, fitness centers, hair salons, and barber shops would also be closed in 30 of the hardest hit counties in California.California averaged roughly 8,000 new cases per day as of Sunday, The New York Times reported Monday. The state has recorded 331,626 cases and more than 7,000 deaths as of Monday, according to a NYT database.
New York and New Jersey have a death toll of nearly 34,000 and 15,000, respectively, data show. The coronavirus, or COVID-19, originated in China before spreading to the United States, where it had reportedly killed more than 135,000 as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s pandemic tracker.
California officials instituted a lockdown on March 19. Most governors followed suit after the Trump administration issued guidance on social distancing and other mitigation efforts designed to slow down the spread.
The decision to mandate stay-at-home orders resulted in a considerable amount of pain for millions of people. Nearly 2 million Californians applied for unemployment following the lockdowns, and more than 40 million Americans filed for unemployment after their states imposed lockdowns to slow the virus spread.
