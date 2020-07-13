Gov Newsom Rolls Back California Reopening Plans As COVID Cases Spike, Closes Bars And Restaurants

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that he will roll back plans to reopen businesses in the state following a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases.

Newsom announced on Twitter Monday that he has is moving to close indoor operations for restaurants, movie theaters, zoos, and bars, among other businesses.

