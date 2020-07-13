Instagram Model Anna Mya Claims She’s Been Invited To The NBA’s Bubble In Orlando

Instagram model Anna Mya has apparently already been invited to breach the NBA’s coronavirus bubble in Orlando.

The NBA has players at Disney in Orlando as we near the league’s return date, and the bubble is supposed to keep everyone safe from coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, there’s a player who would like Mya to sneak in! She tweeted Sunday, “I already got invited to the bubble. Yea the season definitely ending early.”

I already got invited to the bubble. Yea the season definitely ending early. ???????????? — Hiiiiiii (@Ugly_Anna) July 12, 2020

Y’all keep saying I’m going to fumble the bag. Me & him are laughing at this shit right now. ???????????? reading all the comments crying ???????? — Hiiiiiii (@Ugly_Anna) July 12, 2020

We all knew this was going to happen. We all knew this was going to occur. There was simply no way hundreds of NBA players were going to give up having sex for months.

As Stephen A. Smith so eloquently pointed out, it’s not going to be easy for players to do!

Stephen A Smith on NBA players breaking the Disney Bubble because they’re going to be sexually frustrated and need to go out for “recreational activities”… pic.twitter.com/trgMrAUeAl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 30, 2020

I’ve told everyone who will listen that the biggest threat to the return of sports during the coronavirus pandemic is women.

Believe it or not, athletes like to have sex. I know, that might be a tough pill to swallow, but it’s true. It only takes one player to breach protocol, get sick and then the entire locker room could be at risk.

The NBA needs to deploy any security resources possible to the bubble in Orlando to guarantee that women don’t ruin the return of pro sports in America.

Drastic times call for drastic measures. If Michael Scott could go 28 years without having sex, then I think NBA players can go a few weeks.

