‘She Fought A Courageous Fight’: John Travolta Announces The Death Of His Wife Kelly Preston, 57

Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the New York premiere of Gotti starring John Travolta, in theaters June 15, 2018 on June 14, 2018. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The "Gotti" Film)

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The "Gotti" Film)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Actress Kelly Preston, 57, passed away Sunday after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

Actor John Travolta, Preston’s husband of 29 years, announced the sad news in an Instagram post late Sunday night. (RELATED: Kelly Preston: ‘I worry for’ my ex-fiance Charlie Sheen)

 

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

Travolta also expressed thanks to the doctors and nurses of MD Anderson Cancer Center along with others who had treated Preston during her fight.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.  But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal,” Travolta concluded. “All my love, JT.”

Preston and Travolta’s daughter Ella, 20, shared an emotional tribute to her mother as well.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what,” Ella said. “Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Fans and colleagues immediately flooded Twitter with memories of Preston, offering condolences to her family and celebrating her life and legacy.

The “Jerry Maguire” star had chosen to keep her battle private, undergoing treatment without fanfare or public statements. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched,” a family representative told People.