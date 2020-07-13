‘She Fought A Courageous Fight’: John Travolta Announces The Death Of His Wife Kelly Preston, 57

Actress Kelly Preston, 57, passed away Sunday after a private two-year battle with breast cancer.

Actor John Travolta, Preston’s husband of 29 years, announced the sad news in an Instagram post late Sunday night. (RELATED: Kelly Preston: ‘I worry for’ my ex-fiance Charlie Sheen)

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta captioned the post. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Travolta also expressed thanks to the doctors and nurses of MD Anderson Cancer Center along with others who had treated Preston during her fight.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal,” Travolta concluded. “All my love, JT.”

Preston and Travolta’s daughter Ella, 20, shared an emotional tribute to her mother as well.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what,” Ella said. “Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Fans and colleagues immediately flooded Twitter with memories of Preston, offering condolences to her family and celebrating her life and legacy.

Such sad news about Kelly Preston. She & John Travolta had one of the most enduring (29 year) Hollywood marriages & were two of the nicest, most genuine people in the business. Gutted for him. pic.twitter.com/eTi6ljGEPz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 13, 2020

Rest In Love & Peace #KellyPreston ????????❤️ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

Mourning the loss of @sagaftra member and actor Kelly Preston, star of television and screen, who lost her two-year battle with breast cancer on Sunday. Our deepest condolences to her husband, actor John Travolta, their family, and friends.https://t.co/8FaDxa87OW — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) July 13, 2020

therealkellypreston Such a beautiful soul, sparkling eyes exuding kindness and strength. She found the joy in life. She loved fiercely. Loved her beautiful children Jett, Ella and Ben and loved her husband. She was a… https://t.co/ngpONRUOXu — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) July 13, 2020

The “Jerry Maguire” star had chosen to keep her battle private, undergoing treatment without fanfare or public statements. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched,” a family representative told People.