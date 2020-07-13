Mike Leach Asks His Twitter Followers The Mystery They Want Solved The Most

Mike Leach was back on Twitter over the weekend, and he asked a great question.

The Mississippi State football coach asked his followers Sunday the mystery they want to know the truth behind the most, and I’m here for this kind of action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you could know the truth behind any mystery, which mystery would you choose? — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) July 12, 2020

I don’t know where Leach is going from here with this tweet, but I love the fact he opened this door. Mike Leach is a noted history buff.

I think there’s a very good chance he’s going to start diving into theories on Twitter once he gets enough responses.

If Mike Leach wasn’t a football coach, he’d honestly probably be a history professor. The dude is absolutely brilliant, and his takes are always entertaining.

This is the same guy who reminded everyone that we can beat coronavirus just like we beat the Japanese.

Before I go to bed. Remember this. We are ALL AMERICANS! We will survive this. We always have. Take care of those you love and remember that tomorrow is another day. We have survived a LOT worse. Trust the authorities to handle it. Wait it out. Then let’s ROLL! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

Look up Jimmy Dolittle and The Raid on Tokyo. That is what we as Americans, from everywhere, are all about. We have ALWAYS overcome adversity. It is one of the proudest stories that America has to offer. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

Imagine how entertaining Leach would be after a dozen beers when talking about conspiracy theories and mysteries. I’d give up several months of my salary for eight hours of that experience.

I hope like hell he starts diving into some of these mysteries on Twitter. That’d be the greatest thing to happen to college football in a very long time.

Never change, Leach!