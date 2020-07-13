Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens Rushes To Aid Victims In St. Louis Double Shooting

Former Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rushed to aid victims of a double shooting Monday evening in St. Louis.

The former Republican governor, who resigned in 2018 amid an investigation into campaign violations and an affair, also served as a Navy SEAL — and he told reporters that training was what spurred him into action when he heard the sound of gunfire near where he and a friend had been eating dinner. (RELATED: Eric Greitens Prosecutor Blows Off Search Warrant — Judge Is Not Amused)

WATCH:

Greitens had made an appearance earlier in the evening on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” after which he said that he met a friend near St. Louis University for a slice of pizza.

While they were eating, Greitens said that he heard 15 to 25 gunshots that sounded like they might have been automatic fire.

“Greitens and his friend ran to get their medical kits that they say they carry as a result of their military training and started chest compressions and other life-saving measures on the victims before paramedics arrived,” St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK reported.

According to updated reports, one of the victims died at 9:50 pm. The names of the victims and the condition of the other victim have not been released.

“That’s another tragedy of this,” Greitens said, noting that they had come to the scene to find the bodies of the victims lying in front of a church. “Another life lost in the city of St. Louis.”