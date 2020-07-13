REPORT: Body Found During Search For Naya Rivera Confirmed To Be The Actress

The body found Monday at Lake Piru has reportedly been confirmed to be Hollywood actress Naya Rivera.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the body found was the “Glee” star, according to a report published by TMZ. Authorities are holding a press conference regarding the recovery of the body at 2 p.m.



Rivera was first reported missing on July 8 after she rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son. Rivera’s son Josey was found aboard the boat alone roughly three hours later by the man who rented the boat to the actress. (RELATED: Authorities Find Text Messages That Could Help Find Body Of Naya Rivera Missing On California Lake)

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020



As previously reported, the boy told authorities he and his mom had been swimming and she had not gotten back on the boat. Search and rescue teams had been looking for Rivera since Wednesday afternoon, but the search had changed Thursday from rescue to recovery.

Rivera began her acting and modeling career as a child. She landed a role on “The Royal Family” at the age of four. Rivera was most known for her role as Santana in “Glee.” She also starred in “At The Devil’s Door” and most recently had a role in “Devious Maids” on Lifetime.