New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley Throws Perfect 25-Yard Pass

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley can apparently throw the ball at a very high level.
The former Penn State star posted a video to his SnapChat of him drilling the goalpost from a distance of 25 yards while on his knees.
Yes, you read that sentence correctly. He threw a perfect 25-yard pass from his knees. Give it a watch below.
A perfect toss from 25 yards out @saquon ????
(via Snapchat/Saquon) pic.twitter.com/49qG9dnbKa
— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 11, 2020
It turns out the Giants might be playing the best quarterback on the team at running back. That was a hell of a great throw.
It’s hard to put into words how impressive of a toss that was from Barkley. You have to have an insane amount of arm strength to make that throw from your knees.
It’s truly impressive how athletic Saquon Barkley is when it comes to the game of football. We all knew he was a dominant runner.
Now, we’re finding out he has a cannon for an arm as well. The Giants have to figure out a way to work this into the offense this season.
You simply can’t leave Barkley throwing passes out of the playbook with an arm like that.
Props to the Giants running back for continuing to prove he’s a freak of nature.