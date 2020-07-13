New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley Throws Perfect 25-Yard Pass

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley can apparently throw the ball at a very high level.

The former Penn State star posted a video to his SnapChat of him drilling the goalpost from a distance of 25 yards while on his knees. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. He threw a perfect 25-yard pass from his knees. Give it a watch below.

A perfect toss from 25 yards out @saquon ???? (via Snapchat/Saquon) pic.twitter.com/49qG9dnbKa — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 11, 2020

It turns out the Giants might be playing the best quarterback on the team at running back. That was a hell of a great throw.

It’s hard to put into words how impressive of a toss that was from Barkley. You have to have an insane amount of arm strength to make that throw from your knees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saquon Barkley (@saquon) on Apr 13, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

It’s truly impressive how athletic Saquon Barkley is when it comes to the game of football. We all knew he was a dominant runner.

Now, we’re finding out he has a cannon for an arm as well. The Giants have to figure out a way to work this into the offense this season.

You simply can’t leave Barkley throwing passes out of the playbook with an arm like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saquon Barkley (@saquon) on Mar 3, 2020 at 6:13pm PST

Props to the Giants running back for continuing to prove he’s a freak of nature.