‘Everything Has Become Too Fragile’: Oliver Stone Calls Out Hollywood As ‘Too Sensitive’ Right Now

Oliver Stone said “everything has become too fragile” in Hollywood as he called out Tinsel Town as “too sensitive” of a place right now to create a film.

“The problem is in Hollywood,” the 73-year-old film director shared with the New York Times in a piece published Monday. “It’s just so expensive — the marketing.” (RELATED: Ed Asner Asks Chris Jansing For Kiss During Weinstein Interview)

Oliver Stone is not a fan of the current state of Hollywood and is in no hurry to work with a studio on a mainstream film as he says the town has gone “mad.” https://t.co/ve2ai5OSAN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 13, 2020

“Everything has become too fragile, too sensitive,” he added. “Hollywood now — you can’t make a film without a Covid adviser. You can’t make a film without a sensitivity counselor. It’s ridiculous.”

When pressed further on what he meant by “ridiculous” the “Any Given Sunday” director said “it’s not a world” he’s interested in running “out into.”

“The Academy changes its mind every five, 10, two months about what it’s trying to keep up with,” Oliver shared. “It’s politically correct [expletive], and it’s not a world I’m anxious to run out into.”

“I’ve never seen it quite mad like this,” he added. “It’s like an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ tea party.”

Stone further explained the “mad” comment and said how “films are going to be very expensive to make now, because you need to take all these precautions, and a 50-day shoot becomes a 60-day shoot, and social distancing for actors. That’s what I’m talking about.”