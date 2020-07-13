Oregon US Attorney’s Office Confirms ‘White Power’ Symbol Is Actually Blazers Poster

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon confirmed Saturday that a hand symbol seen in the window of a federal courthouse that some called a “white power” sign is actually a Portland Trail Blazers poster.

A Twitter user posted a video of the poster, saying “White Power symbol in window outside the US Court House.” (RELATED: West Point Determines Cadets Did Not Flash ‘White Power’ Sign During Football Game)

White Power symbol ???? in window outside the US Court House pic.twitter.com/D15xBaBtAB — Morgan (@ironyandfood) July 11, 2020

The tweet was followed up with a second image of the poster and a tweet that said “33 means KKK btw.” The hand appeared the be positioned over several rows of the number 3.

33 means KKK btw — Morgan (@ironyandfood) July 11, 2020

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon said later Sunday night that the poster wasn’t a white power symbol, and was an image from Portland’s NBA team, commonly known as the Blazers.

“We can confirm the poster spotted in a Hatfield Courthouse window this evening is in fact a Portland Trailblazers poster,” they wrote in a Tweet.

We can confirm the poster spotted in a Hatfield Courthouse window this evening is in fact a Portland Trailblazers poster. pic.twitter.com/Bnn85HSKp7 — U.S. Attorney Oregon (@USAO_OR) July 12, 2020

Kevin Sonoff, the Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon, told the Daily Caller that the poster was not in one of their office windows, which some on Twitter have claimed, and that they are “one of numerous agencies housed in the federal courthouse.”

“It was only our office who facilitated confirming that the poster was indeed a Trailblazers poster,” Sonoff said in an email.

The Portland Trail Blazers did not immediately return a request for comment.