Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner’s Son, Cooper Hefner, Announces Campaign For California Senate

Late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son, Cooper Hefner, has announced his plans to throw his hat in the ring to run as a Democrat for a seat in the California Senate.

“I am deeply concerned about my community and our government and believe that right now it’s essential for new individuals to step forward and propose new ideas,” 28-year-old Hefner shared with CNN in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Admits She Was ‘Really Excited’ About Her Nudity In Modeling Debut)

“I would not be on this road if I did not feel strongly that there was an opportunity to win and as a result, make a difference,” he added after the launch of an exploratory campaign in the state’s 30th district, which includes Los Angeles county.

Hefner continued, while noting that, “I really don’t understand how you can wake up every day and see the challenges that we’re facing in the world and not ask yourself what more you can do.”

“I mean, this is certainly the time to figure out how to engage in solving the challenges our communities are facing,” Hefner went on.

The incumbent in the district, state Sen. Holly Mitchell, is running for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. If she wins her election this November, Gov. Gavin Newsom will call for a special election in the first quarter of 2021. If Mitchell loses, then the election cycle will move into 2022. Mitchell has held her Senate seat since 2013.

Hefner, who previously worked as the chief of global partnerships of Playboy Enterprises, said his platform will focus on climate change and energy sustainability, addressing the homelessness crisis and delivering comprehensive police reform, per the outlet.