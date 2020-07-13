Police Officer Accused Of Killing Co-Worker Who Knocked On His Door Had Threatened To Shoot Protesters

An Arkansas police officer allegedly killed an officer who came to his door in June shortly after saying he would shoot any protester who came to his home, according to a court affidavit.

Calvin Salyers fatally shot fellow officer Scott Hutton on June 3 after Hutton, who came to pick up an Alexander Police Department patrol car, knocked on Salyers’ door, according to the affidavit.

Salyers surrendered to Arkansas State Police and was charged with manslaughter Wednesday, according to a state police statement.

“When [Salyers and his girlfriend, Ashlee Cummings] heard the knock, Salyers told Cummings that he would see who it was and grabbed his Glock .40 caliber handgun, and went to the door,” the affidavit stated. “According to his statement, he looked through the peephole and saw a figure standing on his porch with a dark shirt and a gun on his hip.”

Salyers then shot Hutton through the front door, the affidavit continued. Salyers said that it was an accidental discharge and that he merely meant to remove the weapon from its holster. (RELATED: ‘They’re Not Concerned About The General Public’: NY, LA Police Unions Blast Massive Budget Cuts)

Salyers previously told a fellow officer that he would shoot any protester that approached his home through his door following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing violent protests, according to the affidavit. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck, video shows.

“According to Alexander Training Sgt. Matt Wharton, Salyers had made a statement to him, when the riots in Minneapolis were first starting, that if any protesters came to his residence he would ‘shoot through the door,’” the affidavit said.

However, Wharton told Salyers that he couldn’t shoot anyone before identifying that there was a threat, according to the affidavit.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.