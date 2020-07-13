The Washingtonian Attacks Recessions And Declares War On Working Class People Everywhere

The elitists in Washington D.C. have declared war on the best bar in the city.

For those of you who don’t know, my co-workers and I have found a second home at Recessions. It’s an underground bar near the office with cheap beer and working class vibes. Apparently, that’s a problem for the plutocrats at The Washingtonian, who shredded it in a recent article. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Washingtonian wrote the following about the legendary bar in a piece about cursed places in the city:

Mere words cannot accurately describe the awfulness of this subterranean hellhole, but I shall do my best. Built below a hotel in the Golden Triangle area (which is already cursed for not being a real thing), this bar’s interior designers combined the parquet flooring from your suburban childhood dance studio, the low-hung ceilings from your grandparent’s basement, and the faux-stone walls from your nouveau-riche neighbor’s McMansion to create a space worthy of Satan himself. Add in the fact that the whole place reeks of chlorine (from the hotel pool?) and you’ll understand why you can get a stein of beer the size of your torso for $5.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this nonsense from The Washingtonian.

Seriously, what the hell is this garbage? Recessions isn’t just awesome, but I’m dead serious when I say everyone I know loves it.

It’s a working class bar for those of us who carry ourselves with a blue-collar mentality every single day. Is it super shiny with golden counters on the inside? No, which is fine by me.

All that matters is that there’s a TV with the game on and copious amounts of cold beer. Recessions has both. What more could I ask for?

I love how The Washingtonian cites the cheap beer prices as some kind of bizarre own attempt. How the hell is it a burn to say a bar has cheap beer?

Sounds like it’s just more evidence that it’s absolutely awesome.

via GIPHY

Plus, Recessions has the hottest karaoke scene in the city. You don’t know what bonding is until you and half a dozen friends are all hammered blasting away “Country Roads,” which is a Friday tradition at this company.

So, with all due respect to the people who hate Recessions, you can keep your fancy bars and I’ll keep the working class atmosphere that’s helped cultivate this empire.

You can’t tell the story of this company without including Recessions. If you come for them, then you come for us.

As I said on Twitter, The Washingtonian should rescind and apologize before this escalates to a “Game of Thrones” situation before we know it!

Never attack the working class people of Washington D.C. ever again and damn sure don’t attack our watering holes!