Sterilization, Forced Abortion And Mandatory Birth Control: Inside China’s Xinjiang Province

Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow in China Studies at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about genocide in China, what the international community is doing and more.

The Chinese Communist Party has come under fire after findings indicate “the Chinese government is committing ‘demographic genocide’ against Uighur Muslims.”

Zenz commented on some of the major takeaways from his report.

“The major finding is that dramatic decline in [the] birthrate and population growth,” Zenz said, “in minority areas in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang. It’s not only connected to the draconian policy of interning between one and two million adults in internment camps in order to indoctrinate and assimilate them – [but] it is also part and explained through a systematic state campaign of preventing births from taking place.”

Zenz added, “there is a government campaign to suppress birth rates and population growth rates by forcibly inserting intrauterine contraceptive devices into women and through campaigns of mass sterilization.”

“In one Uighur country, government data shows the county planned to sterilize 34 percent of women of reproductive age in one single year – in 2019,” he continued.

Zenz criticized the international community for their inaction regarding the Uighur community, discussed implications for the future and more. (RELATED: TikTok: Is Time Running Out For This App?)

WATCH:

SUBSCRIBE!

Check out more from The Daily Caller:

EXCLUSIVE: Guillen Family Attorney Speaks Out About Vanessa’s Death

Vietnam Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient Ed McSorley Reflects On His Military Service

EXCLUSIVE: Pompeo Sees Parallels Between Nazi Germany And Communist China