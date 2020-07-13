This Incredibly Durable Charging Cable Is On Sale for Under $20!

Given how important charging cables are in our day-to-day lives, it’s frustrating how fragile they tend to be. If you want a Lightning cable that can withstand some wear and tear, the brilliant minds over at Anchor Labs might just have a solution.

Dubbed the world’s strongest cable, Evercable is designed with durability in mind. Not only is it made with actual stainless steel, but the cable has also undergone rigorous testing, including being bent over and over again over 60,000 times.

But incredible strength isn’t the only awesome thing about the Evercable. It’s also a great charging cable, boasting rapid charging capabilities and high data-read speed compared to the many other charging cables you’ve owned in the past. And with its length of 4.35 feet, the Evercable is great for charging a wide array of devices without having to be right next to the wall outlet. Plus, its cool steel casing helps it stay tangle-free.

The Evercable is a sister product to the popular Anchor Cable, a game-changing cable that made major waves on Indiegogo.com where it gained the support of over 6,000 backers. And like the Anchor Cable, Evercable is compatible with your favorite Apple devices, including most iPhones, tablets, and more.

Ready to get an Evercable of your own? Snag it now while it’s discounted to just $18.95 for a limited time. There’s also a USB-C version that’s on sale for only $15.95.

Prices subject to change.

