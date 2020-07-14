Why Did Busch Create Busch Light Apple Beer?

Busch has created Busch Light Apple beer, and it’s a really bizarre decision.

While cruising the web, I stumbled across people talking about Busch Light Apple. Naturally, I had to dive in because I first thought it had to be a joke. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nope! It turns out that the popular beer company has officially dived into the flavor game.

Let me be crystal clear for everyone out there. I love Busch Light. I drink Busch Light all the time. It’s my go-to summer weekend beer.

Don’t believe me? I literally filmed a video of myself drinking Busch Light in my backyard. I’m as pro-Busch as it gets.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

However, this decision is nothing short of being incredibly strange. Busch Light is the working class man’s beer.

It’s for the guy who gets up hours before the sun, puts in a day of hard work and comes home to a wife who is nagging him while he just wants to kick back to watch the game.

That’s the Busch Light demographic. That and college students looking to get tanked. You know what doesn’t fit in those demos? Apple beer.

Apple beer is for the plutocrats in their high-rise apartments, drinking their rich people clear liquors and sneering down as the working class man.

Fruity alcoholic drinks for the kind of person who has never had their hands dirty after a day of work in their lives.

That’s not what Busch Light is all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busch Light Apple (@buschbeer) on Jul 6, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

Busch is free to do whatever they want, but I’m never drinking a drop of this stuff. I’ll stick to the Busch Light like the blue-collar man that I am.