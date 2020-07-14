College Football Official Says ‘No One Is Playing’ In 2020

It sounds like the college football season is almost certainly not going to happen.

As we battle coronavirus, millions of fans around the country want to know what will happen with America's favorite sport during the ongoing pandemic. Well, it sounds like all we're doing at this point is delaying the inevitable.

An unnamed official told Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, “Ultimately, no one is playing football in the fall. It’s just a matter of how it unfolds. As soon one of the ‘autonomy five’ or Power Five conferences makes a decision, that’s going to end it.”

Another unnamed athletic director told him, “Right now, I don’t see a path in the current environment to how we play. I’m confident we’ll get back to what we all think of as normal, but it may be a year before that happens.”

To put it bluntly, things aren’t good at all.

I certainly hope this doesn’t turn out to be the case, but I’m starting to lose hope just like everyone else is.

What have we seen over the past couple weeks to indicate the season will happen as planned? The answer is that we’ve seen nothing.

The PAC-12 and Big 10 already both pulled the plug on every single non-conference game their respective teams were scheduled to play.

To say things aren’t going well would be the understatement of 2020. Things are a dumpster fire, and now there are officials talking to Yahoo Sports about how the season can’t happen.

Once one major conference cancels the whole season, the dominos could start cascading faster than anyone can stop. It’s a bad time to be a football fan. That much is for sure.