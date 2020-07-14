Conor McGregor Celebrates Birthday With $620K ‘Casino’ Watch

Conor McGregor celebrated another year around the sun with longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin in the French Riviera while sporting an insanely expensive new “casino” watch he got as a birthday gift.

The 32-year-old former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight scored the incredibly cool Astronomia Casino watch, made by Jacob & Co, for his big day, with a reported price tag of more than $620,000, according to TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Check it out!

Conor McGregor celebrated his 32nd Birthday in style with Partner Dee Devlin, close Family and Friends today on the French Riviera. Sporting a spectacular birthday gift, an Astronomia Casino watch, made by Jacob & Co costing over $620,000! #ConorMcGregor #birthday @jacobarabo pic.twitter.com/L95aaHvbqn — New York Digest (@NewYorkDigest) July 15, 2020

One close-up look at the post from the company about the watch and you can see why it’s called a casino watch with it’s own roulette table with a functioning wheel. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

“High Stakes,” Jacob [and] Co. captioned its post on Instagram. “Do you have a lucky number? If you do, you can customize the roulette table in the Astronomia Casino, making it your very own. We can’t promise that you’ll win every time, but playing with it is certainly great fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob & Co. (@jacobandco) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:59am PDT

As noted by the outlet, “there’s a globe-shaped ceramic ball and a 1-carat Jacob-cut white diamond which constantly rotates so you can see it twinkle!”

Oh and did we mention, Conor‘s watch strap is alligator skin with an 18k rose gold folding buckle. Happy Birthday!