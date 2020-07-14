Dashcam Video Shows Cop Saving A 3-Week-Old Choking Baby

Dashcam video released by the Sterling Heights Police Department Monday night shows an officer saving the life of a three-week-old baby.

Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived at the family’s home June 9 at 10:45 pm and found the distressed mother holding the baby in her arms, per the Detroit Free Press. (RELATED: Man Dangles Child Over Cliff On ‘Devil’s Road’ For Picture)



In the video, Maciejewski can be heard saying “He’s still blinking, he’s blinking.” Maciejewski then administers back thrusts, a form of aide used to help clear the airway of a choking baby. The baby coughed up the object and began to cry, showing that his airway was now clear.

In the video, Maciejewski radios to other officers that the baby is crying while the mother sits on the ground in hysterics. A police statement on Facebook says that the baby was turned over to the Sterling Heights Fire Department and then transported to the hospital.

“If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,” said the statement, “Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family.” The Daily Caller reached out to the Sterling Heights Police Department and left a message pending reply.