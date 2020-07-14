Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur Commits To FAU Over Alabama, Florida, Georgia And Florida State

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders will play college football at FAU.

Deion Sanders’ son announced Monday that he would play for the Owls and head coach Willie Taggart. The talented quarterback was rated four stars by 247Sports for the class of 2021, and held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Florida and other major programs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t really understand this move from Shedeur. There’s nothing wrong with FAU, but it was a much more desirable destination before Lane Kiffin left.

The son of the NFL legend was receiving offers from some of the best teams in America. Imagine having the chance to play for Nick Saban or Willie Taggart and choosing the second.

That doesn’t make much sense at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders) on Jun 14, 2020 at 2:53pm PDT

Having said that, Shedeur is probably going to be the biggest name to ever put on the pads for the Owls from day one.

He’s likely going to be handed the reins immediately. If you’re good enough to get an offered by Nick Saban, then you’re going to dominate at a school like FAU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders) on Nov 24, 2019 at 10:11am PST

He chose a smaller program than what he could have, but the son of Deion Sanders will probably see the field immediately.

We’ll have to wait to see what he does with Willie Taggart and company!