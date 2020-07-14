DeSean Jackson Will Visit Auschwitz With Holocaust Survivor Edward Mosberg

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson will visit Auschwitz after making anti-Semitic social media posts.

According to a Sunday report from The Jerusalem Post, Jackson accepted an invite from Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg during a recent Zoom conversation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From The Depths founder Jonny Daniels, who set up the call between Mosberg and Jackson, told The Jerusalem Post, “We are working with DeSean and his team to set dates for this trip to go ahead and are happy that DeSean agreed.”

Powerful invite of Holocaust Survivor Edward Mosberg to @DeSeanJackson10 inviting him to visit Auschwitz, after his disgraceful post quoting Hitler. pic.twitter.com/nqEtxwDlni — Jonny Daniels (@MrJonnyDaniels) July 7, 2020

Jackson posted anti-Semitic messages to his Instagram about a week prior, and posted a quote attributed to Hitler about how black people are “the real Children of Israel.”

DeSean Jackson, posts a quote from Hitler, says he’s not anti-Semitic and then highlights the particularly anti-Semitic part. As an Eagles fan, this is disgusting. Where is the response from the team and the NFL? pic.twitter.com/MFPmz0PyOY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 7, 2020

Jackson was condemned by the Eagles, and issued an apology. Now, he’s taking things to the next level by educating himself by visiting a WWII death camp.

Apology from DeSean Jackson himself. We’ve known this guy what, 12 years now? It’s safe to say he’s more prone to say something misinformed or boneheaded than to say or do anything with actual malicious intent pic.twitter.com/nzoDUToV38 — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) July 7, 2020

This is the type of stuff that should be applauded. This is the kind of stuff that we need more of. Jackson posted disgusting messages aimed at the Jewish community on Instagram.

There was no excuse for it at all.

Now, he’ll get to see the horrific WWII death camp with his own eyes and he’ll do it with a man who survived the horrors brought down by Hitler on the Jewish people and others.

This is a great example of how education can fix ignorance. Hopefully, Jackson learns a lot and uses his new knowledge to promote a better message. He made a gigantic mistake, and it’s time for him to fix it. The Eagles receiver seems committed to getting the job done.