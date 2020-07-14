Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprises Health Care Workers With More Than 700,000 Bottles Of Water During Pandemic

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised health care and frontline workers all across the country with a donation of more than 700,000 bottled waters during the coronavirus outbreak.

“My @vossworld partners [and] myself donated 700,000+ bottles to our heroes…,” the 48-year-old actor explained in video shared on Instagram. The post was noted by Fox News in piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

“Our frontline healthcare workers at our hospitals across the country,” he added. “It was our very small way of saying, THANK YOU. Thank you all for your tireless, caring efforts.” (RELATED: Christian Rapper TobyMac’s Son Dead At 21)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jul 11, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star continued, while thanking those workers “for taking care of our friends, families and loved ones during this extremely challenging time. ”

“We, on our end will continue to be disciplined – wearing masks, being smart, social distancing etc,.,” Johnson explained. “We must do our job. As you all continue to do yours. Keep holding the line and stay strong. You inspire us all. DJ @vossworld.”

Near the end of the clip, “The Rock” shared videos and pictures from those on the who had received the donation.

At one point in the video, one of the workers praised the superstar actor for the kind note he sent along with the waters, sharing that it “warmed” their hearts.