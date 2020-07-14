LSU Coach Ed Orgeron To Mike Pence: America Needs Football

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron had some direct comments for Vice President Mike Pence about football’s importance in America.

During a Tuesday event at LSU with Pence about higher education and sports during the coronavirus pandemic, Orgeron said, "We need football. We need to play it. This state needs it. This country needs it."

According to Elizabeth Crisp, he also encouraged people to wear their masks in order to help make sure the season happens and said players who contracted coronavirus because of partying won’t be doing it again.

To get there, Coach O said people need to wear their masks: “Wear your masks — wherever you are.” https://t.co/uOzmFEeYZy — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 14, 2020

Coach O talked about players who tested positive for covid after partying in Tigerland: “They’re not going to parties anymore, I can tell you that,” he said. #lsu — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 14, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with Orgeron about the importance of football, and he couldn’t be more correct if he tried.

America absolutely needs football. Now more than ever, we need something that unites people, gives us a common goal and gives us something to look forward to.

Without football, we’re going to take a serious hit to morale in this country. Does anyone with a functioning brain think America can take another hit to our morale?

Does anyone think that? We obviously can’t. We need something to lift our spirits up, and football can get that done.

Let’s hope more and more coaches push for the season to happen. We need all the support we can get at this point in time!