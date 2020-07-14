Erin Andrews, Tom Bergeron Out As Hosts Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Co-hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron have exited their roles on “Dancing With The Stars.”

No replacements have been named after ABC announced the show was looking to “embark on a new creative direction,” according to a report published Tuesday by ABC News.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020



Bergeron released a statement regarding his time on “Dancing With The Stars” on Twitter.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron tweeted. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Andrews also released a statement on Twitter.

“Thank you ABC and the entire ‘Dancing With the Stars’ family for 6 memorable seasons,” Andrews tweeted. “Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”



The most recent season saw “The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown take home the mirror ball trophy with partner Alan Bersten. Other notable contestants on this past season included Sean Spicer, Karamo Brown, James Van Der Beek and Kel Mitchell.