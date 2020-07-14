Report: Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Struggled With Alcohol And Drugs Before Death

Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, reportedly struggled with alcohol and drugs before his apparent suicide Sunday. He was 27.

A source shared with writer Tony Ortega — who covers all things Scientology in his blog the Underground Bunker — that Keough had recently been to rehab to reportedly deal with his own addictions. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Jul 12, 2020 at 4:17pm PDT

Benjamin “had been talking about how f uc ked up kids get in Scientology.” a friend of Keough’s shared with the outlet. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

Lisa Marie reportedly raised Benjamin and the rest of her family in the religion and was part of the church until she had a falling out with its leader, David Miscavige, in 2014.

At one point in the interview, the source also shared that, “Ben was her [Lisa Marie’s] baby. More than Riley. More than the twins. This will be beyond inconceivable for her. I really worry that it might be too much for her.”

The grandson of Elvis Presley died of an apparent suicide in Calabasas, California, per TMZ. Authorities said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As previously reported, Lisa Marie “is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Roger Widynowski, a rep for the 52-year-old actress, shared with People magazine.

“She adored that boy,” Widynowski added. “He was the love of her life.”

Presley shared Benjamin with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, along with daughter, Riley. The actress also has twin daughters Finley and Harper whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.