Get Savvy With Excel, Access & More Microsoft Tools With This Discounted Training Bundle

Job recruiters spend about six seconds looking at a resume, which isn’t a whole lot of time to market yourself to a potential employer. As such, you should be doing everything you can to give your resume some extra ‘oomph.

Given how popular Microsoft Office is in the modern workplace, having some of this software suite’s programs featured under your list of skills can help push the odds in your favor. And, even if you’re not looking for a new job, having a solid understanding of Microsoft’s software can increase your value as an employee and improve your workflow.

But, before you break out in hives at the thought of having to learn a bunch of new programs in a short period of time, we’ve got a fantastic solution for you: The Complete 2020 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle.

This online course-bundle is jam-packed with nine courses, each focused on different, dynamic Microsoft Office programs that all working professionals should be well-versed in. From understanding how to input and sort through data with Microsoft Excel to getting more organized with Outlook, this e-learning bundle helps show you the way of key Office tools.

In addition to the more popular programs Microsoft Office has to offer, the bundle also contains courses on more complex software, like Microsoft Access. In two courses and just over 14 hours of content, you’ll explore both beginner and advanced concepts, learning about this powerful database tool and enhancing your data handling skills.

Each of the courses in The Complete 2020 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle is led by StreamSkill.com, a leader in online information technology instruction. And with an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, you trust you’ll be in good hands with this training.

If you’re serious about standing out from your competition in the professional space, becoming a Microsoft Office whiz is a no-brainer. And lucky for you, The Complete 2020 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle is deeply discounted to just $39.99 — that’s 95% off its normal price!

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');