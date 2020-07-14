Ghislaine Maxwell Posed As Retired Journalist To Purchase Her Luxurious New Hampshire Hideaway

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-lover and alleged cohort Ghislaine Maxwell posed as a journalist in order to purchase a secret New Hampshire home, prosecutors said Tuesday.

New details about Maxwell’s arrest emerged during a Tuesday virtual hearing in which U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled that the “risks are simply too great” to allow Maxwell to be released on bail. Maxwell pleaded “not guilty” and is set to go to trial July 12, 2021, until which time she will remain in prison.

During the hearing, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said that she was informed by the FBI that Maxwell had bought her luxurious New Hampshire home while using an alias and posing as a retired journalist.

A New Hampshire real estate agent told the FBI this information Tuesday morning before the trial, Moe said. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation on the matter. (RELATED: FBI Had To Chase Maxwell Around New Hampshire Hideaway, Discovered Cell Phone Wrapped In Tinfoil)

“The real estate agent told the FBI agent the buyers for the house introduced themselves as Scott and Jen Marshall. Both had British accents,” Moe said. “Scott Marshall told her he was retired from the British military and was currently working on a book. Jen Marshall described herself as a journalist.”

“They told the agent they wanted to purchase the property quickly through a wire and they were setting up an LLC,” she added. Moe explained that the real estate agent realized who Maxwell was after the British heiress was arrested and became frequently featured on the news.

Over 500 people listened to the hearing remotely which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To Charges That She Groomed Minors For Sex With Epstein)

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell should not be given bail due to a number of factors that indicate she poses an “extreme flight risk,” such as her vast array of wealth dispersed through several countries, which she has not thoroughly disclosed, her strong international ties and her demonstrated ability to hide herself from the public.

BREAKING: A judge has denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell after she pleaded not guilty to sex abuse charges. Maxwell is accused of recruiting girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. https://t.co/JUVhypHJVC — The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2020

Maxwell’s attorneys argued that her wealth should not be a factor in whether or not she was denied bail, offering as examples several notable cases in which high profile figures were given bail and still showed up for their trial.

The British socialite and heiress, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning in Bradford, New Hampshire.

A grand jury for the United States District Court of Southern New York grand jury indicted Maxwell on charges of conspiracy to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.