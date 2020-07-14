Ghislaine Maxwell Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To Charges That She Groomed Minors For Sex With Epstein

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded “not guilty” Tuesday afternoon at the beginning of her remote video hearing in New York federal court.

“Not guilty,” Maxwell told the judge when asked how she would plead to the charges related to her alleged role in grooming minors for sex with Epstein. (RELATED: More Accusers Step Forward With Evidence Against Ghislaine Maxwell, Prosecutors Say)

Maxwell’s arraignment and bail hearing was presided over by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan. Over 500 people listened to the hearing remotely, held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The British socialite and heiress, who has been accused of involvement in Epstein’s crimes against young women, was arrested by the FBI at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning in Bradford, New Hampshire.

A grand jury for the United States District Court of Southern New York grand jury indicted Maxwell on charges of conspiracy entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to these illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

The victims were as young as 14 years old, the indictment said, noting that both Maxwell and Epstein “knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18.”

