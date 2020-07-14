Judge Denies Approval Of $25M Harvey Weinstein Settlement Citing Unfairness

A judge denied approval of a $25 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and his accusers.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York denied the motion Tuesday in court. He questioned the fairness of the settlement and if the accusers made up a legal class, according to a report published by the New York Times. Judge Hellerstein also questioned how the money would be distributed and called legal fees going to Weinstein “obnoxious.”

“The judge identified so many problems, it was not even close,” an attorney for the women accusing Weinstein, John Clune, said. “Functionally, the whole thing has been thrown out. Everyone wants a good result for these survivors. This wasn’t it.” (RELATED: REPORT: Harvey Weinstein Hit With 4 New Rape Allegations In Lawsuit)

“We have been saying for over a year and a half that the settlement terms and conditions were unfair and should never be imposed on sexual assault survivors,” Douglas H. Wigdor and other lawyers representing women involved in the settlement said in a statement. “We were surprised that class counsel and the New York attorney general did not recognize this fact but are pleased that Judge Hellerstein swiftly rejected the one-sided proposal. On behalf of our clients, we look forward to pursuing justice against Harvey Weinstein and his many enablers.”

The settlement was first criticized because it did not require Weinstein to admit to any wrongdoing.

The settlement would have required insurance companies to pay $12 million of Weinstein’s legal fees. Board members of Weinstein’s production company would not be held liable in the future and the victims would have to drop their claims against Weinstein.

Weinstein was convicted of rape in the third degree and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes.