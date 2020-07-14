Kanye West Gets 2% Of The Vote In New Presidential Poll Against Trump And Biden

Kanye West scored 2% in a new presidential poll against President Donald Trump and the democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 race.

British consulting firm Redfield and Wilton Strategies found that when the race is between just Trump and Biden, the president gets 40% of the vote and Biden scores 48%. The poll was noted by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

However, when people were asked about the race with the 43-year-old rapper included, the numbers came out with West scoring 2%, Trump 39% and the former vice president 48%. (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

Here’s the results out of 2,000 people polled last week.

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020

As the poll noted, third-party candidates didn’t fare much better than the superstar rapper. Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen got 2% and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins got 1% in the poll.

It all comes after the “Stronger” hitmaker made headlines July Fourth when he announced that he was running for president in 2020.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”