REPORT: Lori Loughlin, Family Sell Mansion For $10 Million Under Asking Price While Awaiting Trial

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli reportedly sold their Los Angeles mansion for $10 million under the listing price.

The home sold for $18 million, after being priced down to $28.7 million, to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, according to a report published Friday by Variety. The home reportedly originally listed at $35 million, the outlet reported.

Selling the home for roughly $10 million under asking price leaves Giannulli and Loughlin with not much of a profit. The couple bought the home for $14 million and renovated every single inch of the .69-acre property, Variety reported.

It is unclear where Loughlin and Giannulli will be moving to. They are each expected to spend time in prison following their guilty pleas in the college admissions scandal. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Decide To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

As previously reported, Loughlin is most likely to be sentenced to two months in prison and receive a $150,000 fine. Meanwhile, Giannulli will spend five months in prison and receive a $250,000 fine.

Giannulli and Loughlin have pleaded guilty to wire fraud after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to the University of Southern California to have both daughters admitted as fake rowing recruits.

The plea deal has not been approved by a judge.