‘Make Your Mess Your Memoir’: Anna David Talks New Book, Addiction Recovery

Anna David, New York Times bestselling author of eight books, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about her new book ‘Make Your Mess Your Memoir,’ addiction recovery and more.

David labeled her new book, which will be released tomorrow, a “biz-oir” because it is a memoir as well as a business book. The first 10 chapters are memoir – how did I make my very messy life into a memoir. [In] the last four chapters, I walk the reader through “here’s how you can make your mess into your memoir.”

David helped Darren Prince, the agent for famous celebrities and athletes like Dennis Rodman, take his successful career a step further.

“He came to me and said, ‘I want to be an advocate in the recovery industry.’ I’m 20 years sober. I’ve written a bunch of books about addiction and recovery. So I said, ‘Let’s publish your books.'”

Prince was then “able to get six-figure spokesperson deals, a speaking career, and his business boomed even more than it had just because he was now a best-selling author.”

“People will always say to me, ‘Well, I don’t know if I should write a book. I don’t know if my story is interesting enough.’ I always say, ‘my life is not that interesting and I’ve made it into eight books and hundreds of articles so it does not matter – it’s not what it is, it’s how it’s executed.”

David also discussed where you can buy the book, advice for people who are hesitant to write their own books and more. (RELATED: My Pillow’s Mike Lindell Gives Exclusive Interview Sharing His Advice On Surviving COVID-19 Pandemic)

