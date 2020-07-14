Coronavirus Cases Jump By One Million Globally Over Five Days

Cases of coronavirus around the world increased by more than one million over the course of just five days, a prominent pandemic map revealed.

From July 6 to July 10 coronavirus cases spiked by approximately 1,046,200 worldwide, the Johns Hopkins virus map detailed, according to CNN. Total cases broke 13 million on Monday, as the sickness continues to persist. U.S. cases were nearly 3.4 million per a Tuesday afternoon calculation by Hopkins.

Around 575,000 have died of coronavirus around the world from the onset of the infection with nearly 136,000 of those deaths occurring in America. Brazil and the UK trail the U.S. in deaths with approximately 73,000 and 45,000 respectively, Tuesday numbers show.

The state of California has roughly 330,000 cases, with around 136,000 in Los Angeles County alone, according to the most recent numbers released by the California Department of Health.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Twitter a slew of shutdowns in the state after previously re-opening. Bars, gyms, places of worship and barber shops, among others have been mandated to close in a number of counties. (RELATED: Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Bolstered Immune Response In Trials — But Also Had Side Effects)

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for: -Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Florida, which is considered another rising hotbed for coronavirus, broke the U.S. record for the highest number of new cases in a single day when the state’s Department of Health reported an increase of 15,000 on Sunday, according to The Guardian.

