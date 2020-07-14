Minnesota Regent Michael Hsu Says We Need A ‘Hail Mary Pass’ To Save College Football

University of Minnesota regent Michael Hsu doesn’t sound optimistic about the season happening.

Hsu spoke with Paul Finebaum about the state of college football during the coronavirus pandemic Monday, and he didn’t have much good news. In fact, he said we more or less need a miracle at this point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“To put it in football terms, it may be time to call the Hail Mary pass,” Hsu told Finebaum.

Yeah, if we’re going to use football terms, that would certainly seem to sum it up well. At the very least, you can say we’re in the fourth quarter and it’s a two-score game.

We’ve fought like hell, and it looked like we were going to win the game. Instead, coronavirus made a hell of a comeback, took the lead and now appears to be in control of the game.

That’s bad news for millions of college football fans around the globe.

Do we need a Hail Mary for the season to happen in 2020? I have no idea, but I know we need something. Something has to change, and it has to change fast.

Otherwise, we better get mentally prepared for no football during the 2020 season.

I can’t put into words how much I hate coronavirus. It stole March Madness, and now it’s on the brink of stealing football from us. It’s an absolute disaster.