More Than Half Of American Parents Think It’s Risky To Send Children Back To School: Poll

More than half of U.S. parents say sending their children back to school in the fall is a risk to their health during the pandemic, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll.

71% believe it’s highly or moderately risky for their “health and well-being” to send their child back to school this fall, according to Axios.

53% of parents who affiliate as Republicans and 83% of parents who identify as Democrats see a large or moderate risk in sending their child back to school, according to Axios. By gender, 72% of men and 70% of women say the same.

24% of Republicans and 57% of Democrats polled said sending their child back to school this fall is a large risk.

“The sample size of parents, while sufficient to talk about them as a demographic group, is not large enough to allow us to confidently subdivide it further by state,” Jackson told the DCNF.

“However, we do have enough data to say that Republican and Democratic parents are relatively far apart on the issue but a majority of both see sending kids back to school as a large or moderate risk,” Jackson said.

By race, 89%, of black parents believe it’s a high or moderate risk. 80% of Hispanics and 64% of white parents agree.

The Trump administration recently said schools must open this fall despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of Education Bety DeVos has argued children aren’t as susceptible as other groups to contract the coronavirus and said schools should reopen this fall, according to an interview with CNN. (Related: Betsy DeVos And CNN’s Dana Bash Engage In Heated Debate Over Schools Reopening)

Five pediatricians interviewed by @NBCNightlyNews agree the benefits of being in school “far outweigh” the risks of #COVID19 for students. All 5 plan to send their kids back to school in the fall. We can reopen schools safely & ensure learning continues. https://t.co/bnRUB1S6vq — Secretary Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) July 14, 2020

The poll is part of a population survey conducted since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson told the DCNF in an email.

1,063 adults over 18 years old and 219 parents of children under 18 years old participated in the poll. The poll carries a +/- 3.1% margin of error.

