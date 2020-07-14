New York To Fine Out-Of-State Travelers If They Don’t Provide Their Contact Information

Travelers entering New York from states with the highest coronavirus rates will be fined if they fail to provide their contact information, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

“New York is issuing an emergency health order: Out-of-state travelers from designated high-COVID states must provide their contact information upon arrival,” Cuomo said on Twitter.

“If you fail to provide it, you will receive a summons with a $2K fine. We’re serious about enforcing quarantine,” Cuomo continued. (Related: NJ, NY, CT Governors Extend Mandatory Quarantine To 19 States)

Cuomo said during a press briefing that anyone who fails to complete the contact information forms on their flight will receive the summons and fine immediately after the flight, according to Fox News. The forms are also available online and all airports in New York will enforce the rule.

The order will extend to travelers coming from 19 states, including Texas, California and Florida, Fox News reported.

Cuomo has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus. Cuomo has previously called the president’s press briefings on the pandemic “infuriating and offensive” and of “no value.”

The governor has also been the subject of criticism for his March order that sent coronavirus patients from hospitals into nursing homes.

The governor’s office and the New York State Department of Health did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation for comment.

