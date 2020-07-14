Ohio State Will Resume Football Workouts After They Were Suspended Because Of Coronavirus

The Ohio State Buckeyes will resume football workouts in the near future.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Buckeyes will resume workouts “based on the advice of medical professionals and the results of testing on Monday of all student-athletes currently in training.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Buckeyes previously suspended workouts last week after a round of coronavirus testing.

Based on the advice of medical professionals and the results of testing on Monday of all student-athletes currently in training, The Ohio State University Dept. of Athletics announced they will resume voluntary training operations after a suspension announced last week. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 14, 2020

Okay, this is a positive development, and it’s one we should all be happy about. Ohio State is one of the top three or four biggest programs in America.

Depending on the year, it has a serious claim to the top spot. When a school like that shuts down workouts, then you know the sport is in a very bad place.

However, the fact the Buckeyes are going to return to working out and doing football activities is a major step in the right direction.

We need all the news we can get right now. Coronavirus has been crushing the world of football, and that’s just the reality of the situation.

Hopefully, OSU starting back up means we’re returning to a state of normalcy. I doubt it, but I’m still holding out hope!